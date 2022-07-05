HSHS Medical Group is growing in the greater Effingham and Mattoon area by welcoming two local medical practices to its family of providers and the return of a well-known Mattoon family medicine doctor.
Dieterich Medical Center and Mid-Illinois Medical Care Associates in Effingham recently joined HSHS Medical Group, and they look forward to continuing to provide patient-first care to even more people in east-central Illinois.
Dieterich Medical Center is now HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine – Dieterich, and the office will remain at 203 S. Main St. in Dieterich. Michelle Braddy, MD, and Jennifer Kistner, APRN, are staying on as family medicine providers with HSHS Medical Group.
Andrew Gage, MD, a family physician, is moving from Mid-Illinois Medical Care Associates in Effingham to HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Effingham (900 W. Temple Ave., Building B, Suite 1500, Effingham). He will also see patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Mattoon (101 Coles Centre Dr., Suite 100, Mattoon).
In addition, Bernie Ranchero, MD, MS, MBA, has returned to Mattoon as a family medicine physician at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Mattoon (101 Coles Centre Dr., Suite 100, Mattoon).
“We are excited to increase access to care in communities around Effingham and Mattoon. Dr. Gage, Dr. Braddy and Jennifer Kistner are known for excellent care in their communities, and we’re privileged to have them join our team,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer of HSHS Medical Group. “Dr. Ranchero is a familiar face to many patients in Mattoon, so we are thrilled to bring him back to the area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.