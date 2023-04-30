HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology – Effingham offers a diabetes education class and a monthly diabetes support group, both free of charge, to help and encourage those with diabetes and their family members. All classes and the support group are held at their office at 500 N. Maple St., Suite 200 in Effingham.
The upcoming class and support group schedule includes:
Comprehensive Diabetes Education Class
This class helps provide a better understanding of managing all types of diabetes. Topics include nutrition, monitoring, medications, healthy coping, and reducing risks. Class participants receive individualized goals and a comprehensive diabetes management plan. A follow-up class will be scheduled after completion of this initial class.
Dates/Times: Held on the following Tuesdays, in the morning or afternoon:
- May 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 6 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
- July 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Aug. 8 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
- Sept. 5 from 12:30-4 p.m.
Diabetes Support Group
Join with other members of the diabetes community in a supportive, caring environment. Each meeting includes education on a diabetes-related topic and recipe demonstrations.
Held on the second Monday of the month from 6-7 p.m. May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
To register for either the education class or the support group, call 217-787-8870 or register online at HSHSMedicalGroup.org/diabetes.
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology educators are also available for individualized counseling for diet, medication administration and initiation and troubleshooting of devices (glucose monitors, insulin pumps, CGMs/sensors). For more information or question, call 217-787-8870.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.