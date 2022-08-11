HSHS Medical Group celebrates Joslin Diabetes Center in Effingham

On Aug. 9, HSHS Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house event to celebrate Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in Effingham.
Physicians and providers at the practice include Radhika Annam, MD, endocrinologist, and registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators Tracy Dennis and Adrienne Jarrell.
“Our team stays up to date on the latest research on diabetes and works with patients to develop individual care plans that meet their unique needs,” says Stacey Brummer, HSHS Medical Group director of operations and business development in Effingham. “Dr. Annam, Tracy and Adrienne are wonderful health care partners who understand what it’s like to live with diabetes every day and want to help patients find their best options to live a full life.”
Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group is located at 500 N. Maple St., Suite 200, in Effingham.
