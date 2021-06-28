HSHS Medical Group awards Colleague of the Month to Shelby Overbeck

HSHS Medical Group awarded Shelby Overbeck the June Colleague of the Month Award. Shelby is a nursing manager for HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Effingham.
The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members.
“Shelby goes above and beyond for not only her fellow colleagues but the patients. She jumps in anywhere she is needed at any time of the day. She is always so positive and helpful with our patients. She will do anything to ensure positive outcomes. Recently, we had a patient come into our office, but was not on our schedule. The patient was having a difficult time speaking and trying to explain what she needed. Shelby contacted her PCP office trying to determine where she needed to be. She reassured the patient more than once that she was checking to see where she needed to be. She moved her to an exam room to make her more comfortable instead of sitting in the waiting room. Shelby was not comfortable sending her on her way without talking to a family member. She contacted the emergency contacts in EPIC and spoke with her daughter. Shelby sat and talked with her for over an hour while waiting for her daughter. I’m glad she had Shelby there to help!”
Shelby’s favorite part of her job is being able to interact with patients daily.
“I am always looking for ways to make someone’s day a little more positive. The reason I became a registered nurse was so I could care for and provide support to others in need. Every day at work is different, with many different experiences; but all in all, this is what makes my job satisfying and worthwhile. What an absolute honor it is to receive the CARE award. I feel I live the CARE award standards by genuinely Connecting with patients by listening, supporting, and being attentive to their needs. I appreciate each patient that walks through our clinic doors and attempt to make their experience with HSHS Medical Group a positive and impressionable one. I pride myself on responding to all situations with empathy, compassion and care. I try to express a positive attitude every day by greeting everyone with a smile and a welcoming comment.”
When away from work, Shelby enjoys spending time with family, watching her son play sports, taking care of her pets, listening to music and volunteering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.