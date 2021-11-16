SPRINGFIELD – Certified application counselors at HSHS Illinois hospitals will be available by phone to help individuals and families sign up for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
Individuals and families who enroll by Dec. 15 get coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2022. Coverage will begin Feb. 1, 2022, for those who enroll from Dec. 15, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022. To arrange for a call back from a certified application counselor, call 217-464-2510. Have the following information ready when calling:
• Home phone number
• Mobile phone number
• Email address
• Household income
• Household size
• County in which you live
HSHS Illinois hospitals include St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital Springfield.
For more information about the marketplace, visit www.getcoveredillinois.gov or call 866-311-1119.
