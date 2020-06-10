Visitor restrictions put in place at Memorial Health System (MHS) and HSHS Illinois hospitals, including St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, in March have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in central and southern Illinois.
Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospitals and should expect to be screened. Visitors will now be permitted as follows:
• Emergency department — One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of visit.
• Inpatient adult — One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
• Inpatient end of life — Two visitors at a time
• Obstetrics patients — One support person
• Pediatrics (inpatient and outpatient) — Two parents/guardians
• Surgery (inpatient and outpatient) — One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
• Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services — Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
• Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments — One support person
• Memorial Physician Services, Memorial Express Care or DMG Medical Group — Members of the same household or one non-household support person may accompany a patient to an appointment.
The changes took effect Monday at MHS hospitals and were to take effect Thursday, June 11, at HSHS hospitals, including St. Anthony's.
Children under 16 are not permitted to visit hospitals, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
The health systems will continue to review and modify visitor policies as the COVID-19 situation evolves and infection prevention guidance from federal and state public health agencies is updated.
