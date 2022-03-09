Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Illinois Division recently announced a scholarship opportunity for students pursuing a career in nursing.
The HSHS Scholars program is open to qualifying students attending an accredited nursing program. Students can earn up to $20,000 of funding for educational expenses. In addition to financial help, recipients will have a job upon graduating and passing boards in an HSHS Illinois Division hospital.
“HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and the other HSHS ministries in Illinois have many education and career development programs with partners in our area and within our system. This scholarship is another way we can support nursing students early in their careers while developing a strong, highly competent workforce for our hospitals and the patients we serve,” said Bobbi Kinkelaar, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Interested students can apply at hshs.org/ILnursingscholarship. The deadline to apply is May 1. Applications are reviewed upon submission and top candidates are chosen for interviews.
Applicants should have an interest in working in a HSHS Illinois Division hospital as an RN upon graduation/passing boards.
“Once graduating, the anxiety you feel preparing for the NCLEX and searching for a job is intense. This scholarship ensures that you have a job in your desired specialty after graduation and the residency program is very beneficial in helping new grads grow," said Ciarra Marreo, RN, a recent recipient of HSHS Scholars funding.
HSHS is a multi-institutional health care system that cares for patients in 14 communities in Illinois and Wisconsin.
For additional questions about the HSHS Scholars program, email ILscholarships@hshs.org.
