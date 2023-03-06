HSHS Home Care Illinois, along with Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota, Roy Schmidt Honda and Hope 4 Horses Sanctuary, recently teamed up to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items, hygiene products and monetary donations for Catholic Charities food pantry.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, the combined drive effort collected 18,485 pounds or over nine tons of food and hygiene products for Effingham Catholic Charities.
Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement supervisor for HSHS Home Care Illinois, explained how the drive achieved this amount.
“According to feedingamerica.org, $1 equals 12 pounds of food (or 10 meals). Funds that were donated by Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota customers and staff totaled $1,429 so that is equivalent to 17,148 pounds of food,” she explained. “Added to the 1,337 pounds of products collected there and by HSHS St. Anthony’s colleagues and at Roy Schmidt and Hope 4 Horses, we were able to collect the equivalent of 18,485 pounds or over nine tons of food and hygiene products for Catholic Charities. Thank you to all those who gave to this annual drive – we truly appreciate the partnership which will help local people in need.”
This was the ninth year of the collection drive by HSHS Home Care Illinois.
