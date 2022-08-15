HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital president and CEO appointed

HSHS announced the appointment of Chad Markham, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, to serve in an additional leadership role as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville.
“I am looking forward to serving the patients in the community and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd as we continue to deliver high-quality health care to all,” Markham said.
Markham has served as president and CEO of St. Anthony’s since September 2021.
Prior to joining HSHS, he served as chief operating officer with UnityPoint Health’s St. Luke’s Hospital and previously held a variety of health care leadership roles at UnityPoint Health and MercyONE Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. At St. Luke’s, he led strategy and operations of the 183-bed hospital, which also includes an all-inclusive managed care program for the elderly, a joint venture ambulatory surgical center, hospice and cancer center.
Markham is a mission-driven, colleague-focused leader who is passionate about delivering high-quality, personalized health care and ensuring the well-being of all hospital colleagues.
He has a Bachelor of Arts in Biomedical Science with a minor in chemistry and a Master of Business Administration, both from Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota.
He and his wife, Michelle, have three children, Quincy, Libby and Rosie.
