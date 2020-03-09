HSHS Athletes Advantage Trainers honored during National Athletic Training Month

The Certified Athletic Trainers (ATs) of HSHS Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital are celebrating National Athletic Training Month during March.
National Athletic Training Month spreads awareness about the important work of athletic trainers. “ATs Impact Health Care Through Action” is the theme of this year’s National Athletic Training Month, which is sponsored by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA).
Certified athletic trainers are health care professionals who collaborate with physicians to provide emergency care and prevent, evaluate and treat injuries and medical conditions for people in work, life and play, including athletes, industrial workers, military service members and public servants.
HSHS Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine has been providing certified athletic trainers to schools throughout the region since 2002. Starting with one school and one certified athletic trainer, Athletes Advantage now has 15 certified athletic trainers and two PRNs covering 14 high schools, one junior college and one university. Athletic trainers serve area students at:
Brownstown High School
Cumberland High School
Dieterich High School
St. Anthony High School, Effingham
St. Elmo High School
Through these important partnerships, certified athletic trainers attend games and practices at the schools to provide on-site injury evaluation, management of concussion injuries and sport-specific rehabilitation to ensure ideal outcomes. Additionally, through the Athletes Advantage Program, student athletes have access to licensed physical therapists and assistants to rehabilitate sports injuries, working in conjunction with certified athletic trainers to ensure a comprehensive rehabilitation and timely return to activity.
The Athletes Advantage team also takes their expertise out to the community during fitness events such as races and walks.
“We do many volunteer events. We have provided medical coverage for the Belleville Marathon the last couple of years. We assist with HSHS health fairs and provide summer camp opportunities in our service areas focusing on strength, speed and agility,” said HSHS Athletes Advantage Manager Jamie Wagner, MEd, ATC, CSCS.
Athletes Advantage’s certified athletic trainers include:
Program Coordinator Jamie Wagner, MEd, ATC, CSCS
St. Anthony High School, Mitch Dasenbrock, ATC
Dieterich High School, Dave Pruemer, ATC
St. Elmo and Brownstown High Schools, Dave Pruemer, ATC
Cumberland High School, Tanner Krumwiede, ATC
PRNs, Valerie Haas, ATC, and Stacy Turner, ATC
