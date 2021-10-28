Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a new round of COVID-19-related emergency housing assistance, Wednesday at Abundant Faith Christian Center in Springfield. Pritzker says he supports changing the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act to allow employers and others to bar people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Pritzker says the act, which prevents forced medical treatment on those who have conscientious objections, “was never intended to cover a pandemic where we’re trying to keep people alive.”