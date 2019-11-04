HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital continues to expand its medical staff and advanced practice providers to meet the health care needs of area residents, both now and in the future. Over the past quarter (July through September 2019), St. Anthony’s welcomed the following new health care providers:

Emergency Medicine

Huzefa Chinwala, MD

Stephanie Eugene, MD

Kevin Thompson, MD

Paul Toofan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Adriana Maldonado-Brem, MD

Hospitalist

Mohammed Alsakka, MD

Benson Lan, MD

Robert Van Meter, PA-C

Plastic Surgery

Kevin Calder, MD

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Abbie Massengill, MD

Orthopaedic Surgery

Scott Urch, MD

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Jodi Isley, NNP

Wound Care

Kathryn Rincker, APRN

Tags

Recommended for you