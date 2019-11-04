HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital continues to expand its medical staff and advanced practice providers to meet the health care needs of area residents, both now and in the future. Over the past quarter (July through September 2019), St. Anthony’s welcomed the following new health care providers:
Emergency Medicine
Huzefa Chinwala, MD
Stephanie Eugene, MD
Kevin Thompson, MD
Paul Toofan, MD
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Adriana Maldonado-Brem, MD
Hospitalist
Mohammed Alsakka, MD
Benson Lan, MD
Robert Van Meter, PA-C
Plastic Surgery
Kevin Calder, MD
Obstetrics and Gynecology
Abbie Massengill, MD
Orthopaedic Surgery
Scott Urch, MD
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Jodi Isley, NNP
Wound Care
Kathryn Rincker, APRN
