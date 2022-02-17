HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will now allow two visitors per patient.
All visitors must continue to follow hospital-specific processes for entry into the facility. All visitors must have their temperature checked and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. In addition, medical grade masks (non-cloth) are mandatory in all health care facilities, per CDC guidelines. Visitors must be age 18 or older, unless they are parents of a child receiving care.
No visitors are allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.
These guidelines apply to all areas:
• Emergency department
• Inpatient units – Medical/Surgical, Pediatrics, and Women and Infant Center
• Surgery – Inpatient and Outpatient
• Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services
Visiting hours remain as 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Visitors may use the hospital’s front lobby entrance off Maple Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding national holidays). Please note these times are based on staff availability and may change.
Visitors may use the hospital’s emergency entrance off of Mulberry Street during hours the lobby entrance is closed.
These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.
