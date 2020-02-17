HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is concerned about the health of the community and has made the pledge to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates. St. Anthony’s supports the “80% in Every Community” nationwide effort, a shared goal to have 80% of adults aged 45 and older regularly screened for colorectal cancer.
St. Anthony’s will hold the following Colorectal Cancer Awareness events in March:
- Tuesday, March 3, 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., in the HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Lobby, 503 North Maple Street, Effingham.
- Monday, March 9, 9 to 11 a.m., at HSHS St. Anthony’s Diagnostic Center at the Opilka Family Wellness Center, 5 East Cumberland Road, Altamont.
- Wednesday, March 18, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., at the Workman Sports and Wellness Complex, 1301 North Maple Street, Effingham.
If you or your family member are age 45 or older, or have been indicated for a screening due to a colon cancer diagnosis of a first-degree relative, come to this event to learn more about your screening options. Participants may receive a simple take-home FIT test at no charge (while supplies last) or learn how to schedule a colonoscopy. Check with your insurance provider on coverage for a colonoscopy.
Colorectal cancer screenings have been proven to save lives. The American Cancer Society (ACS) colorectal screening guidelines for adults now recommend screening to begin at age 45 for people at average risk. ACS data shows that new cases of colorectal cancer are occurring at an increasing rate among younger adults. Colorectal cancer in its early stages usually has no symptoms, so everyone 45 and older should get tested. There are several screening options available – even take-home options. Testing may include:
- Fecal Immunochemical (or Immunohistochemical) Test (FIT, also known as iFOBT) – a fecal blood test should be done every year. Note: Most insurance providers only cover a FIT take-home screening test once every 12 months.
- Colonoscopy – Depending on findings, a colonoscopy is normally repeated every five to 10 years.
Routine screening can prevent colon cancer or find it at an early, treatable stage.
For more information regarding this Colorectal Cancer Awareness event or any other upcoming health screenings, contact St. Anthony’s Community Programs at 217- 347-1529, or visit HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org.
