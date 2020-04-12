HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is temporarily closing its Prairie Heart Institute entrance off of Maple Street effective Monday, April 13, until further notice.
All patients needing to come to the hospital for any services should enter the hospital through the Emergency department (ED) entrance off of Mulberry Street.
Additional staff will be located at the ED entrance to facilitate proper flow of patients arriving for various services (i.e. radiology or blood tests, Wound Healing Center or Prairie Heart clinic visits, IV therapy, etc.). All patients and visitors have their temperature taken and are masked upon entry. Emergency patients with respiratory symptoms are taken into the ED and appropriately isolated.
For those needing handicapped-accessible parking, there are spaces adjacent to the ED entrance, as well as along the ambulance garage south of the ED.
“By limiting our entrances, we are taking an additional step to further ensure the safety of our patients, staff and community by limiting travel through the hospital. This also allows us to consolidate resources to provide care in the most efficient and safest way possible,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Jennings.
