Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.