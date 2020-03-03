With flu activity still very high in our area of Illinois, visitors to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital are reminded of the important role everyone plays in guarding patient safety.
During flu season, HSHS St. Anthony’s highly recommends the following visiting guidelines:
DO NOT visit hospital patients if you:
- Have a cold or any flu-like symptoms including fever or chills, sore throat, body or muscle aches, headache, cough or runny nose.
- Are under age 18 years of age.
A limit of only two people should visit a patient at any one time.
As always, soap and hand sanitizers should be used when entering and leaving a patient’s room.
For more information about the flu, visit flu.gov.
