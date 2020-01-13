Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has selected HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies with input from the medical community.
Knee and hip replacement procedures are among the fastest growing medical treatments in the U.S., according to studies published in the June 2014 Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery1 and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons2.
Hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. Designated hospitals must also maintain national accreditation.
“St. Anthony’s is pleased to receive this Blue Distinction Center designation for quality for our knee and hip replacement surgeries,” said Director of Surgical Services Angela Kelly. “In concert with our Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission, people who choose St. Anthony’s for their joint replacement surgery can be assured that they are making the right choice for excellent, compassionate care. We continue to raise the bar in our orthopedic care on behalf of our patients to continue providing quality care close to home.”
Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality providers for their specialty care needs in the areas of bariatric surgery, cardiac care, complex and rare cancers, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, and transplants, while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is proud to offer this important recognition,” said Derek Robinson, MD, MBA, FACEP, CHCQM, chief medical officer, BCBSIL. “It’s one of the ways we’re partnering with members, employers, providers and communities to help achieve their health goals.”
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
