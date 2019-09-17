HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital offers a free community diabetes program for people with diabetes. The program assists people with diabetes in obtaining resources needed to manage their disease.
Through this free program, people can get help with healthy food options and recipes, medication costs, free blood sugar testing supplies, laboratory exams, nutrition education, behavioral goal setting, and lifestyle changes. Participants with diabetes meet individually with a Registered Dietitian on a monthly basis to establish and work toward healthy goals. A free glucometer, test strips, and lancets are provided to participants.
A registered dietitian is available to meet with clients at the following locations by appointment only:
• Effingham Catholic Charities, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30–4 p.m.
• Jasper County Health Department, Second and Fourth Tuesdays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
• Family Care Associates, Effingham, Thursdays, 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30–4 p.m.
• HSHS St. Anthony’s Health Center in Altamont, Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Community Diabetes Program at 217-994-2737.
