Hospital launches transportation option for patients

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently launched a transportation service for patients being discharged from the hospital who otherwise would not have a ride home. Shown with the new van are, from left members of the Auxiliary Executive Committee, Karen Wendt, Kathern Upchurch, Marilyn Schaefer, Mary Jane Koester, Rosemary Vonderheide and Rita Thoele; Ashley Dillingham, manager of case management and guest services; Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer; Michael Wall, director of philanthropy; Erin Mueller, case management facilitator; Jerry Hecht, member of the Foundation Leadership Council; and Anthony Hecht from Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota who helped facilitate the van’s arrival.