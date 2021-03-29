Hospital launches transportation option for patients

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital now has a wheelchair-accessible van to assist their patients with transportation needs, thanks to support from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis and contributions to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation.
The van is being used by St. Anthony’s staff to provide timely transportation for patients being discharged from the hospital who otherwise would not have a ride home.
The purchase of this van was made possible through a variety of fundraising efforts over the past two years. Support was received from San Damiano Grant funds awarded from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, proceeds from the 2019 Superhero Challenge Race/Walk, contributions made to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation 2019 Year-End Appeal and a gift from the hospital Auxiliary.
Ashley Dillingham, manager of case management and guest services, shared why St. Anthony’s wanted to have a wheelchair-accessible van for its use.
“While there are some wheelchair-accessible transportation options in our community, there is still a need for transportation assistance in a timely manner, especially for our patients who are ready to go home or to a nursing facility,” she said. “We hope to eventually expand this service to assist our community members with transportation to necessary St. Anthony’s based/related medical appointments.”
Michael Wall, director of philanthropy, shared his gratitude to those who support the Foundation’s fundraising efforts.
“We deeply appreciate those who contribute to the HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation so that we can continue to meet community needs such as this van service. Your contributions make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”
