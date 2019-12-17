Hospital honors respiratory therapist

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently awarded Jenna Cook, respiratory therapist, with the hospital’s Be Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award for the past quarter (October-December 2019). The award recognizes the colleagues who go beyond expectations.
Cook was nominated for the way she went above to help a family who was passing through the area. The elderly woman was on oxygen and the concentrator on her tank was not working properly and needed assistance. Although Cook only had about 10 minutes left on her shift, she stayed an additional two hours taking steps to help this family, including going to their car to check out the situation and making numerous calls to the original Durable Medical Equipment (DME) company, local DME companies, and other departments within the hospital to get this patient’s oxygen tank replaced so they could continue on their journey. Her nominator shared, “Jenna’s actions exemplify going above and beyond the call of duty – she fulfilled our Mission!”
Also nominated for the BEE Award were Virginia Goldsberry (Environmental Services), as well as Kelly Gines and Clayton Helmink (Med/Surg).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.