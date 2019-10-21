Hospital honors patient transporter with Hospital BEE Award

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently awarded Stephanie Shaffer, patient transporter, with the hospital’s Be Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award for the past quarter (July-September 2019). The award recognizes the colleagues who go beyond expectations.
Shaffer was nominated due to the impact she had on a patient who could not stop talking about her to another manager who was rounding on patients. The manager shared, “Stephanie took the time to listen to the patient, hold her hand and encourage her. Stephanie talked about every department, how the patient would get the best care everywhere she went…[The patient just] wanted to go right back to talking about Stephanie, how kind she was, and how Stephanie held her hand.”
In addition to Shaffer, J’Erika Hanks and Chloe Pearce (Medical/Surgical Care) were also nominated for the BEE Award.
Nominations for future BEE Awards at St. Anthony’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their stories of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from colleagues. A nomination form can be downloaded from the homepage of the hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org and clicking BEE nomination icon. Completed forms should be submitted to hospital administration or dropped off in a nomination box throughout the hospital facility.
