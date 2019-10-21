HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently awarded Brittni Hankins, RN, with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the past quarter (July-September 2019). The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Hankins, who works in the hospital’s Women and Infants Center, was nominated for the award for the care and compassion demonstrated to a new mother. Her nomination read in part: “Labor and recovery is not easy for anyone. Every nurse I’ve had through my birth experiences has been good, but Brittani surpasses all expectations or hopes. From the moment she walked in, she was kind, attentive, patient, informative and comforting… I could relax a little more with her in the room. She was able to tend to my needs without me needing to articulate them. Brittni never seemed like she was rushing us or impatient…She is a rock star and deserves whatever recognition she can be given for that.”
Including Hankins, a total of 13 dedicated nurses were also recognized for receiving individual nominations for The DAISY Award for this quarter. The other colleagues included Mason Spitzner (Emergency); Christy Hunter, Jackie Parent and Dawn West (Home Care); Sharon Bauer, Christy Kilzer and Barbara Spencer (ICU); Denita Mueller (Home Care/Hospice); Emily Pittman (Med/Surg); and Jackie McConnell, Linda Poe and Janet Probst (Women and Infants Center).
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
