Hospital honors nurse with National DAISY Award

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently awarded Bev Wodtka, RN, with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the past quarter (April-June 2019). The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Wodtka, who works in the hospital’s Emergency department, was nominated for the award for the care and compassion demonstrated to a patient’s family member. A patient’s loved one wrote "...A nurse, Bev Wodtka, went above and beyond to provide support as we waited to hear news. She held my hand, brought me from place to place and literally gave me the coat off her back. I came to the hospital with nothing and she offered me everything that I needed. I really saw Christ through her that day. We were wowed by her response. It was amazing how much people cared who didn't even know us."
Including Wodtka, a total of eight dedicated nurses were also recognized for receiving individual nominations for The DAISY Award for this quarter. These other colleagues included Jackie Parent, Nichole Reynolds and Wendy Zinda (Home Health); Sara Mathis (ICU); Becky Kistner, Karen Kreke, Shelia Mejia and Chelsey Schackmann (Medical/Surgical Care).
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.