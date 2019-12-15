Hospital honors military volunteers with Statement of Support

To honor their colleagues who serve as volunteers in branches of the military, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital joined with the Illinois Employer of the Guard and Reserve organization in signing a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve.
The Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) is an organization that works with the military and family members of those who serve. In addition, the Illinois ESGR supports employers by encouraging them to act as advocates for employee participation in the military, as supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) employs hundreds of colleagues who have served in the military for the United States.
The Statement of Support reads in part that HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital joins other employers in pledging that:
They will provide their managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage those employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
They appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to employ guardsmen, reservists, transitioning service members and veterans.
They will continually recognize and support the country’s service members and their families in peace, in crisis and in war.
HSHS St. Anthony’s President and CEO Theresa Rutherford shared why signing the Statement of Support on behalf of the hospital was important to her.
“The men and women of the Guard and Reserve serve voluntarily in an honorable and vital profession,” said Rutherford. “They deserve our support for the sacrifice they are willing to make on behalf of our freedom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.