Hospital honors military volunteers with Statement of Support

Members of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s leadership recently joined with the Illinois Employer of the Guard and Reserve organization in signing a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve. At the signing were, seated,from left, Vicki Kloeckner, director of human resources; Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO; and Laurie Silvey, chair for the Illinois Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves organization; standing, from left, Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer; Shawna O’Dell, executive director of post-acute care services; Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer; and Mike Janis, executive director of outpatient and ancillary services.