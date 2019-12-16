HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of the hospital leadership groups and medical staff at its Annual Recognition Social.

The 2018-19 Annual and Community Benefit Report of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Southern Illinois Division (of which St. Anthony’s is a part) was distributed at the event as well.

This event is held annually to thank members of the Board of Directors, various hospital committees, and the hospital medical staff for their service. The board committee members who were honored at this event for completing their terms of service were:

HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation Leadership Council

Mike Mumm

Dr. Chuck Schumacher

Tracy Willenborg

Quality Care Committee

Sister Ritamary Brown, OSF

Kelly Sager

Institutional Review/Ethics Committee

Carolyn Myers

Kelly Sager

Board of Directors

Sister Ritamary Brown, OSF

As Sister Ritamary Brown concludes her nine-year term of service, HSHS St. Anthony’s welcomes Sister Marguerite Cook, OSF, to the hospital’s Board of Directors. The hospital’s Board of Directors is comprised of leadership from the hospital and HSHS, physicians, community members, and a Hospital Sister of St. Francis. Having the perspective of a Hospital Sister on St. Anthony’s Board is an important way to ensure that strategic plans and goals set by the board are grounded in the hospital’s mission and Franciscan ministry.

Cook has served on many HSHS boards in Wisconsin and Illinois. Her profession is as an occupational therapist working in behavioral kealth. She has worked at a number of hospitals, including HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon; HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI; HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire; HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield; and currently works in behavioral health at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Medical Staff Honorees

The hospital also honored members of the medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s. St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their 10th anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments. Eleven members of the medical staff were honored this year for their service. The physicians honored this year were:

10 years of service

Jason McAllaster, DO

John Sudkamp, MD

20 years of service

Thomas Heischmidt, MD

Hope Knauer, MD

John Opilka, DO

Lana Schmidt, MD

25 years of service

Colleen Bingham, MD

Kelly Haller, MD

30 years of service

Peter Bonutti, MD

James Graham, MD

40 years of service

Ruben Boyajian, MD

