HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored members of the hospital leadership groups and medical staff at its Annual Recognition Social.
The 2018-19 Annual and Community Benefit Report of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Southern Illinois Division (of which St. Anthony’s is a part) was distributed at the event as well.
This event is held annually to thank members of the Board of Directors, various hospital committees, and the hospital medical staff for their service. The board committee members who were honored at this event for completing their terms of service were:
HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation Leadership Council
Mike Mumm
Dr. Chuck Schumacher
Tracy Willenborg
Quality Care Committee
Sister Ritamary Brown, OSF
Kelly Sager
Institutional Review/Ethics Committee
Carolyn Myers
Kelly Sager
Board of Directors
Sister Ritamary Brown, OSF
As Sister Ritamary Brown concludes her nine-year term of service, HSHS St. Anthony’s welcomes Sister Marguerite Cook, OSF, to the hospital’s Board of Directors. The hospital’s Board of Directors is comprised of leadership from the hospital and HSHS, physicians, community members, and a Hospital Sister of St. Francis. Having the perspective of a Hospital Sister on St. Anthony’s Board is an important way to ensure that strategic plans and goals set by the board are grounded in the hospital’s mission and Franciscan ministry.
Cook has served on many HSHS boards in Wisconsin and Illinois. Her profession is as an occupational therapist working in behavioral kealth. She has worked at a number of hospitals, including HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon; HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI; HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire; HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield; and currently works in behavioral health at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.
Medical Staff Honorees
The hospital also honored members of the medical staff for their years of service to St. Anthony’s. St. Anthony’s annually recognizes all active members of the medical staff celebrating their 10th anniversary and subsequent anniversaries in five-year increments. Eleven members of the medical staff were honored this year for their service. The physicians honored this year were:
10 years of service
Jason McAllaster, DO
John Sudkamp, MD
20 years of service
Thomas Heischmidt, MD
Hope Knauer, MD
John Opilka, DO
Lana Schmidt, MD
25 years of service
Colleen Bingham, MD
Kelly Haller, MD
30 years of service
Peter Bonutti, MD
James Graham, MD
40 years of service
Ruben Boyajian, MD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.