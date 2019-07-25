Hospital honors employee with BEE Award

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently awarded Billy Beer, an HSHS Home Care physical therapy assistant, with its Be Extraordinary Everyday (BEE) Award for the past quarter (April-June 2019). The award recognizes the colleagues who go beyond expectations.
A patient wrote this about Beer: "...he took an interest in the kind of surgery I had and made sure he explained what he was doing to benefit my knee replacement. He also made sure I knew how to continue working on things at home while he wasn't there. He was very friendly and I could tell he had a passion for what he was doing and that he cared that I got better."
In addition to Beer, Kelly Gines, CNA (Medical/Surgical Care) was also nominated for the BEE Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.