HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently honored colleagues for their years of service to the hospital and Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).
Human Resources Director Vicki Kloeckner said, “We are blessed to have such a committed team of colleagues in a variety of roles and we are proud to recognize the important role they play in providing excellent care to our patients and our communities.”
Eighty-six colleagues recently received service awards in recognition of their years of dedicated service for every five years of service to St. Anthony’s and HSHS, from five to 45 years. The following colleagues received awards for their service:
45 Years — Elizabeth Kremer
40 Years — Sandra Kreke, Diann Louderback
35 Years — Tim Holste
30 Years — Elizabeth Brummer, Kathleen Jansen, Sherri Zerrusen
25 Years — Tina Clark, David Cothran, Ann Crowley, Carol Gapsis, Andrew Habing, Susan Hartke, Kathy Pieper, Lisa Starwalt
20 Years — Sharon Bauer, Robin Brown, Dana Chasteen, Jami Davis, Debra Doedtman, Melinda Dossey, Amy Frederking, Emily Funneman, Sarah Geen, Jamie Haarmann, James Lewis, Stacey Niebrugge, Michelle Wendling
15 Years — Brandy Bierman, Sara Borries, Jill Burke, Maria Goeckner, Vicki Griffy, Gena Jones, Kristine Keplar, Lora Lofland, Ashley Martin, Dana Poe, Beth Spannagel, Jody Will, Kay Worman
10 Years — Sarah Altgilbers, Susan Becker, Dana Devall, Danee Ebeling, Patsy Lilly, Beth Niemerg, Stephanie Pontious, Gregory Uebinger
5 Years — JoEllen Armstrong, Tiffany Beccue, Anita Bierman, Hannah Brubaker, Glenda Budde, Jami Carroll, Jenifer Cooper, Latisha Devall, Cheryl Dial, Amy Fritcher, Kelsey Frost, Tina Golding, Brittni Hankins, J’Erika Hanks, Amy Kimberlin, Jon Lankow, Samantha Leasher, Heather Martens, Maranda Martin, Andria McCarty, Ana Meyer, Alyssa Murfin, Margaret Overmann, Lee Painter, Sherry Prather, Nichole Reynolds, Kathryn Rincker, Rachel Schlanser, Mary Spencer, Seth Stallings, Shayla Stock, Alisa Wehrle, Kimberly Weishaar, Kerri Wells, Danielle White, Danielle Will, Beth Zerrusen
