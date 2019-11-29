EFFINGHAM – HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has relocated its Health Information Management department from the hospital’s lower level into a building across from the hospital, 410 North Maple Street (formerly Bandy’s medical equipment supply). This move includes the Release of Medical Records office where patients can request copies of their medical records.
Patients who would like copies of their medical record can call the Health Information Management office at 217-347-1501 for any record request. You can also visit the Health Information Management office at 410 North Maple Street Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Patients needing copies of images from x-rays, CTs, MRIs, and nuclear medicine scans need to request these from St. Anthony’s Center for Advanced Imaging department located in the hospital near to the Emergency department entrance or by contacting the Center for Advanced Imaging at 217-347-1348.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.