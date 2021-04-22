HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has expanded the number of hours the Prairie Heart Institute entrance to the hospital is open to allow outpatients access to the facility without having to enter through the emergency department. Additionally, registration for a majority of outpatient services is now conducted at the registration area near the Prairie entrance.
The Prairie Heart Institute entrance is now open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients coming to the hospital for the following outpatient services should enter through the Prairie Heart Institute entrance:
• Outpatient diagnostic imaging
• Outpatient cardiology testing
• IV therapy
• Pain management
• Appointments with the clinical dietitian
Patients coming for the following services should still come through the ER entrance:
• Wound Healing Center
• Surgery
• OB
• ER
Visitors should use the main lobby entrance off of Maple Street, which is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients and visitors should utilize the emergency department entrance when the Prairie Heart Institute and main lobby entrances are closed. Everyone will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have a temperature check upon entering and required to wear a mask.
As a reminder, these are the current visitor guidelines for various departments at St. Anthony’s:
Emergency department
• Adult patient: One visitor who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
• Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
Inpatient units
• Adult inpatients: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.
• Women and infants center: One visitor who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay.
• End-of-life patients: Two visitors at a time.
Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services: Patients are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.
