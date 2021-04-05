Hospital encourages community to join organ donor registry

April is National Donate Life Month, which helps to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
During National Donate Life Month, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is partnering with Gift of Hope to increase awareness about the lifesaving and healing benefits of organ and tissue donation. On April 1, HSHS St. Anthony’s held a brief prayer service and flag raising ceremony at the hospital with Gift of Hope and hospital representatives to bring awareness to the issue of organ and tissue donation.
You can help make a difference by adding your name to the donor registry. Your decision to register as a donor may one day save and enhance lives.
Why is registering to be a donor so important?
• More than 4,000 patients in Illinois are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.
• One organ donor can save up to eight lives and heal more than 25 people through tissue donation.
• Nationally, 108,000 people are waiting for lifesaving transplants and one person is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes.
Join the registry at bit.ly/GOHRegister or text HOPE to 51555. Share your decision to donate with your family and friends.
To learn more about what it means to become an organ donor, visit donatelife.net/ndlm.
