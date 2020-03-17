In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus into HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and throughout the community, St. Anthony’s is restricting visitors to the hospital effective immediately.
All non-emergency visitors should enter only through St. Anthony’s main lobby off of Maple Street.
• There is a limit of one visitor per adult patient.
• Visitors must be 18 years old.
• Visitors must show no signs of illness.
Exceptions will be made only on a case-by-case basis. Non-emergency visitors should check in at the main lobby desk. No visitors will be allowed between the hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
St. Anthony’s is also taking precautionary measures to establish additional triage space for those with respiratory symptoms. This triage area will be staged in a parking lot across from the Emergency Department. It is not being used at this time.
HSHS St. Anthony’s thanks everyone for their understanding and assistance in keeping their patients, colleagues and community safe.
For more information about HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, visit stanthonyshospital.org.
