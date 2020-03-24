As potential shortages of masks and other personal protective equipment are being reported in the news, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has received several messages from members of the community inquiring whether St. Anthony’s will accept homemade-sewn cloth masks.
There are several ways the community can help with the efforts against COVID-19. Those include staying home, practicing good hand hygiene, giving blood if possible, making a donation, or consider making masks for non-clinicians.
St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital will accept cloth face masks to help with the national shortage during the COVID-19 outbreak. To be clear, currently St. Anthony’s has sufficient supply of surgical masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for clinicians and continues to follow CDC guidance for the safety of patients and staff.
If you or someone you know is able, consider sewing face masks for St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. These masks will be used in accordance with CDC guidelines.
For those who wish to make masks, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has established criteria that must be followed. For precise directions and videos on making masks with elastic straps or with cotton straps where no elastic is needed, visit stanthonyshospital.org/covid-donate. Donated masks must also be bundled in no more than 25 increments in a sealed zip-close bag.
Volunteers should follow the state’s Stay Home Order and should not leave their homes to purchase supplies but consider donating if you already have supplies at home.
Starting Tuesday, March 24, a container will be located in front of the main lobby entrance on Maple Street, and labeled for mask donation. Drive up the circle drive and drop bundled masks into the slot.
St. Anthony’s Director of Philanthropy Michael Wall said, “We are grateful for the community’s support and willingness to help during these unprecedented times. It is another demonstration of the compassionate and servant hearts of our area residents.”
