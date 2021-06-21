Horace Mann helps bring classroom supplies to Brownstown School District

Horace Mann recently donated more than $400 to complete two recent donors choose projects for Brownstown District 201.
Mrs. Mayer’s fifth grade class will receive bag chairs and balance balls for fun, alternative seating in the classroom.
“Flexible seating will make our classroom more adaptable to various learning styles. Flexible seating will provide unique spaces for engagement in curriculum.” said Mayer in her project post “Creative Seating for Creative Learning”
At Horace Mann, supporting schools and helping teachers find ways to get the tools they need without using personal funds are just two ways it helps build financial success for educators.
“I often think of Horace Mann agents as the ‘boots on the ground’ in support of DonorsChoose.org,” said Horace Mann agent Kristin Workman, Workman Insurance and Financial Services. “We can bring the program into the schools, hold workshops showing teachers how to best utilize this wonderful charity, and help foster a greater awareness of this resource within the communities we serve. Our alliance with teachers, school districts and DonorsChoose.org will fund projects that will positively impact students in those schools for generations to come.”
DonorsChoose.org is a nonprofit organization that connects donors with public school teachers who need classroom materials. Horace Mann agents have been spreading the word about the website among teachers since starting the partnership in 2011.
