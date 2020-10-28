Hoopla Digital will be available until Dec. 31 to those without a library card.
If you’re in the following zip code areas and you’d like to try Hoopla, but don’t have an Effingham Public Library Card, you can sign up now to participate.
62401 — Effingham
62467 — Teutopolis
62443 — Mason
62426 — Edgewood
62473 — Watson
62424 — Dieterich
62445 — Montrose
Hoopla is a free service that allows you to check out and read, watch or listen to audiobooks, movies, TV shows, eBooks, comics and music. Titles are always available, so there's never a wait. Because titles expire on their own, you don't have to worry about returning them or accruing late fines.
"We know that not everyone has a library card. So, we're excited to offer this opportunity to try out one of our online services, Hoopla Digital. An easy app to download, you'll love the selection and cost during these next two months — it's free," said Lisa Hutson, Programming Coordinator.
To get started:
1. Visit hoopladigital.com or download the hoopla app.
2. Select "Sign-Up" and provide an email address and password to create your account.
3. Choose Effingham Public Library as your library.
4. Select the option “I do not have a library card but I’d still like to try Hoopla”.
5. Instantly borrow eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music, movies, and more, 24/7.
For more information, contact Lisa Hutson, Programming Coordinator, at lisa@effinghamlibrary.org.
