Honor Flight veteran share experience at Auxiliary meeting

American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Oct. 8 meeting.
Roll call was taken with six officers present.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported there were 70 paid Seniors, 25 paid Juniors and 24 unpaid members, for a total of 81%.
Veteran Bob Brown was present with his wife, Clara, daughter Lori Brown and granddaughter Kylie Brown to share his adventures as a veteran on the Sept. 24 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission 58. Brown thanked the Unit for its financial assistance, as well as the "mail call" cards.
Upcoming events were announced.
Cinda Held reported on the 19th District Fall Convention Sept. 28 in Rantoul. The 2020 Americanism essay theme is “What Can I Do to Unite This Country.” The 19th District membership caravan will be Nov. 2 and 3. The 19th District Junior Fall Convention will be Oct. 27 in Windsor. The Past President Parley luncheon will be April 26, 2020, in Deland.
Trick-or-Treat at Stewardson-Strasburg School will be Monday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. Linda Oakley and Pam Hutton-Campbell will work the table. Pam put together post cards to put in the children’s backpacks about the Auxiliary’s table, which will also be collecting items for the Danville VA veterans.
The Halloween Candy Buy Back will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. It will be $1 per pound with a 5-pound maximum. Postcards will be put in the children’s backpacks. Linda Oakley, Bonnie Lawrence, Evelyn Augenstein and Cinda Held will be available to work the Buy Back.
The Fall Forum will be on Oct. 26 at Farmer City. Jill Layton, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Linda Oakley will be attending.
The Halloween Soup Supper will be on Friday, Oct. 25. Marilyn Montgomery will call for the pies and cakes. Unit members signed up for the items they will be donating for the supper.
Cinda Held, MaRanda McClain, Becca Caldwell and Sarah Wyckoff will work the kitchen for the Nov. 3 Toy & Tool sale. Jill Layton, Bonnie Lawrence and Evelyn Augenstein will work the kitchen at the Dec. 8 Toy & Tool sale.
National Education Week is Nov. 18-22.
The American Legion Auxiliary’s 100th Anniversary is Nov. 10. Marge Green is the only living Charter Member of Liberty Unit 289. Motion made by Linda Oakley, seconded and carried, that the Unit pay her dues. Jill Layton will send the information to Strasburg Mayor Cinda Held for a possible Proclamation.
Jill Layton sent an email to the Unit members regarding the 2019 Illinois State Capitol Veterans Day Display, where a Wall of Honor will be displayed in the Capitol Rotunda Nov. 4-15.
The Unit’s Christmas party will be during the Dec. 10 Unit meeting with a $5 gift exchange. Ninteenth District President Sandy Kirby will be a guest.
