Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) Mission 66 takes off on Tuesday, May 16, with four Korean-era veterans and 87 Vietna- era veterans.
These veterans will report to Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport from 61 Illinois towns of Alton, Argenta, Ashland, Athens, Auburn, Belleville, Bloomington, Bunker Hill, Casey, Champaign, Chandlerville, Charleston, Chatham, Chrisman, Clinton, Decatur, Dorsey, Edwardsville, Effingham, Elgin, Fairfield, Filmore, Fisher, Forrest, Forsyth, Godfrey, Grafton, Granite City, Havana, Jacksonville, Lake Barrington, Lincoln, Loda, Longview, Macon, Meredosia, Monticello, Montrose, Mt. Olive, New Baden, Newman, Normal, Oakley, Oconee, Pana, Paris, Petersburg, Rantoul, Rochelle, Rochester, Salem Sherman, Springfield, Sullivan, Toledo, Urbana, Watson, Wheeler, White Hall, Williamsville, Winchester, Windsor and Wood River as well as Florissant, Missouri, and Noblesville, Indiana.
The veterans and their 85 Guardians arrive at the airport Tuesday at 4 a.m. to travel to Washington, D.C. on a chartered Sun Country 737 aircraft to visit the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the US Marine Corps Memorial, and the US Air Force Memorial. This day of honor is provided at no cost to veterans.
“Our mission is to show our most senior veteran our gratitude for their service by hosting this day of thanks absolutely free to the veteran. They have paid enough; it is our turn to pay them back,” said Joan Bortolon, LLHF President.
The veterans return to Springfield airport at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The general public, friends, family and LLHF alumni veterans are encouraged to pack the airport to welcome them home.
“Please come to the airport to meet our plane and give our veterans the welcome home they earned, deserved and never received,” said Bortolon.
Greeters are encouraged to arrive early and show appreciation for and support of the veterans. Parking is free and volunteers will be in the parking area to assist guests to open spaces, as well as the shuttle bus that will take them directly to the airport terminal door.
“We encourage any World War II, Korean-era or Vietnam-era veteran to apply now. The waiting list for future flights has never been shorter. This is your time to be honored.” Bortolon said.
Any seriously impaired or terminally-ill veteran will be given flight priority. Veteran and Guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on Applications tab.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that receives no government funding. It is only able to honor veterans due to the donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within its service area. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is operated by all volunteers; it has no paid staff, no office and no utilities costs. Its overall administrative cost is approximately 1%, so virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs for veterans.
