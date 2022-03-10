After being grounded for two years due to COVID restrictions and related health concerns, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) will resume flights to honor veterans. Five flights are planned for 2022 on June 14, July 19, Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Nov. 1.
The mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is to show gratitude to World War II, Korean-era and Vietnam-era veterans by taking them — free of charge — from Springfield to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.
Joan Bortolon, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President, issued the following statement:
“We are thrilled to be able to resume our flight schedule and start serving the over 700 veterans on our waitlist. These veterans have been waiting patiently for the last two years for their day of honor and we are anxious to start filling our flights. We hope that current COVID-related positive trends continue so that we can complete our mission of taking five flights this year and affording these American heroes the day of honor and gratitude they have earned.”
Honor Flight will start filling the June 14 flight in the next two weeks by contacting all World War II and Korean-era veterans on the waitlist, as well as the Vietnam-era veterans who were originally scheduled on the canceled April 2020 flight. The remaining Vietnam veterans on the waitlist will be contacted for their flight in order of their date of application. LLHF hopes to serve at least 500 veterans by the end of this year.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and receives no federal, state or local government funds. The organization is run by an all-volunteer team that is committed to serving veterans. A seven-member volunteer board of directors provides direction. There is no paid staff, office or utilities costs, etc., which keeps administrative costs to approximately 1%, so virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs.
Honor Flight is always accepting applications from World War II, Korean-era and Vietnam-era veterans who would like to participate on an upcoming flight. Applications can be obtained from the website landoflincolnhonorflight.org or by emailing JMB4604@aol.com or calling 217-585-1219 or 217-652-4719. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 70 years who wish to serve as a guardian on an upcoming flight may download an application from the website.
