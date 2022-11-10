Downtown Effingham will be transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 8 p.m. and will be packed full of activities.
The Mistletoe Market will return to this year's event. Many vendors and artisans will be in the Holiday Tent offering a variety of gift and food items on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee, kettle corn, along with food, treats and drinks will be available for sale as well.
Before Santa's arrival on Saturday, attendees can Sip 'n’ Shop at the XCHNG from 1 to 3 p.m. then head over to the old courthouse (Effingham County Museum) lawn to enjoy a photo op with live reindeer from Dahnke Farms and special holiday characters.
There will be music, horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas cookie decorating, children's tractor-pulled train rides and other family friendly activities throughout the afternoon.
The Centenary United Methodist Church will host a live Nativity scene from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Santa joins the Lighted Christmas Parade beginning at 5 p.m. The Lighted Christmas Parade is new to this year's event and will travel down Jefferson Avenue, bringing Santa to his house on the old courthouse square. Effingham County businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade. Spots are limited.
The official City of Effingham Community Christmas Tree Lighting will also be held on Saturday evening and take place on the old courthouse lawn. The St. Anthony Intermediate Choir will be performing at 5:30 p.m. with the official lighting of the tree taking place immediately following.
More information about Effingham Hometown Christmas and Lighted Parade participation can be found online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events and Facebook @ExperienceDowntownEffingham.
