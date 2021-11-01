Seniors will again be able to enjoy a congregate lunch program in Herrick through Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program.
“The Ticket to Quality” will be available in Herrick at Hometown Café.
“Peace Meal restaurant programs are an innovative way to improve nutrition, while supporting a local business,” said Peace Meal Site Coordinator Vanessa Prater.
The program is open to anyone 60 years of age or older and spouses regardless of age. However, all individuals must register with Peace Meal. Once registered, they can purchase meal tickets in packets of five or 10. Interested individuals can register or purchase tickets with Prater at the restaurant between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tickets may be used from 11 a.m. to close, Monday through Saturday.
Each day there will be an approved meal available to clients. As an alternative to that meal, clients may order a chef salad that also meets the requirements of Peace Meal. No other substitutions are allowed in order to ensure that appropriate nutrition standards are met.
When placing the meal order, participants will sign and date the back of the ticket and give it to the wait staff. The gratuity is not included.
This is for dine-in participants only. Home-delivered meals are available to those who qualify. Referrals for home delivered meals may be made by calling 217-345-1800.
Hometown Café owner Marla Myers is looking forward to welcoming Peace Meal clients at her establishment.
“I am really excited about this partnership and this innovative way to serve seniors not only from Herrick, but from all communities.”
