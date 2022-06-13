Holy Cross Church of Wendelin will have its annual parish picnic on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Lunch tickets will go on sale at 10:45 a.m. on first come, first-served basis with one serving line in the church's air-conditioned hall. Adult tickets are $12 and children ages 6-12 are $6. Children younger than 5 eat for free. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and consists of chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, tomatoes and pie or cake for dessert.
On the picnic grounds, the Lunch Stand will serve pork burgers, hot dogs, brats, ice cream, nachos and cheese, chips, soda, lemonade and tea.
A pedal tractor pull will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 3-10. All contestants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a tractor and implement.
Games and stands for young and old consist of 50/50 Drawing, Instant Winner, Tic-Tac-Toe, Mystery Box, Inflatables, Duck Pond, Bingo, Cake Stand, Watermelons, Plinko, Football Toss, Face Painting, and a Beer Garden, which opens at noon.
The Take-A-Chance stand has several prizes for chances. Many of those prizes consist of wood, hand-crafted and quilted items. The Country Store will have baked items, crafts, fresh produce and theme baskets of different varieties to purchase chances on.
Over 130 prizes on the raffle are to be given away.
Live Bands will be performing throughout the day as follows:
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Gun Slingers
1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. — Rhonda Kuenstler
2-4 p.m. — Benny and the Amigos
Smoke Rings will perform after the raffle drawing, which begins at 6:45 p.m, until 9:45 p.m.
The grounds must be cleared by 10 p.m.
The church is located at 5782 Ingraham Lane, Newton.
