Holy Cross Church of Wendelin will have its annual parish picnic and 150th celebration on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Lunch tickets will go on sale at 10:45 a.m. (first come, first served) with two serving lines in the air-conditioned hall. Adult tickets are $10 and children ages 6-12 are $5. Children under age 5 eat for free. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The meal consists of chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, tomatoes and pie or cake for dessert.
The Lunch Stand will serve pork burgers, hot dogs, brats, ice cream, nachos and cheese, chips, soda, lemonade and tea.
A pedal tractor pull for children ages 3-10 will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. All contestants will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a tractor and implement.
Games and stands for young and old consist of 50/50 Drawing, Instant Winner, Tic-Tac-Toe, Mystery Box, Inflatables, Duck Pond, Bingo, Cake Stand, Watermelons, Plinko, Football Toss, Face Painting, and a Beer Garden.
The Take-a-Chance Stand will have several prizes for chances. Many of the prizes consist of wood, hand-crafted and quilted items.
The Country Store will have baked items, crafts, fresh produce and chances for theme baskets of different varieties.
As part of the 150th celebration, there will be a Doll Stand and a museum filled with relics relative to the community’s history.
Over 130 prizes on the raffle are to be given away.
Live bands will be performing throughout the day as follows:
- 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Gun Slingers
- 1–2 p.m. and 4–5 p.m. Rhonda Kuenstlerg
- 2–4 p.m. Benny and the Amigos
- 7:30-9:45 p.m. Smoke Rings
