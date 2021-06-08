Holstes among beginning farmers recognized for commitment to bright futures

Six young and beginning farmers and farmer couples from central and southern Illinois were named FreshRoots Directors Cup honorees this week by Farm Credit Illinois — including Lydia and Adam Holste of Altamont.
Lydia, 30, and Adam, 34, are third-generation corn, soybean and wheat farmers. They work with Lydia’s grandmother, parents, uncle, sister and brother-in-law. Adam also sells DeKalb Asgrow seed and Climate FieldView. The Holstes began farming full time in 2013 and have three children — Aiden, Lane and Addie — and are expecting a daughter in July.
“Networking with other growers from around the nation has exposed us to new ways of thinking,” says Lydia. “We’ve learned growing your operation doesn’t always come from increased acreage — you can improve your current ground through conservation practices, increasing soil fertility, and agronomic decisions like crop rotation and seed variety placement.”
The Directors Cup presented by the cooperative Board of Directors celebrates young and beginning farmers committed to continuous learning and intentional living for a brighter future for their farm family business and community. Honorees receive $5,000 and a commemorative keepsake.
Cooperative members were selected by a panel of seven industry representatives, including one FCI Board member, based on a combination of each applicant’s unique farm beginnings, personal and business aspirations, and passion for building a brighter future for their farm business and community.
The Directors Cup award is part of the FreshRoots young and beginning farmers program, which provides lending assistance and learning incentives to farmers up to age 40 or in their first 10 years of farming.
“Today’s newest farmers need a resilient business mind and commitment to lifelong learning, especially in today’s volatile economy,” said Eric Mosbey, FCI Board Chair. “The Board of Directors celebrates the determination these beginning farmers display while developing groundbreaking skills and practices to invest in their futures.”
“FCI delivers cooperative value and support for beginning farmers prioritizing personal growth and professional development through the FreshRoots learning incentives and lending assistance,” said Aaron Johnson, FCI president and CEO. “The Directors Cup is another tangible way FCI is Helping the Next Generation of Farm Families Succeed.”
Additional beginning farmers selected as 2021 Directors Cup honorees include:
Elliott Uphoff of Shelbyville (Shelby County) is a fifth-generation corn and soybean farmer. Uphoff, 30, began farming in 2013, sells seed for DeKalb Asgrow, and partners with his father for equipment and labor. He and his wife, Hailey, have one daughter – Madeline.
