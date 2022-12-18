Visit Effingham received over 800 votes this past week in its ninth annual holiday light competition, Holiday Lights & Festive Sights.
Winners of the competition are:
• The More, The Merrier Award: The Koeberlein family at 621 E. North Ave.
• The Children’s Choice Award: The Lankford family at 2205 Redbud Street
• The Hallmark House Award: The Willenborg family at 605 E. St. Louis Ave.
• The Spirit of Effingham Business Award: The Orchard Inn – donating their $250 prize, along with matching the amount (for a total of $500) to Wonderland in Lights.
Each winner will receive $250 and a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 3, 2023, designating them as the winner of their category in the competition.
Maps of the top three homes and businesses in each category are still available on Visit Effingham Facebook page or at the Effingham Tourism Office, at 201 E. Jefferson Ave.
Visit Effingham thanks everyone who participated and looks forward to the competition again next year.
