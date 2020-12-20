City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Holiday Lights & Festive Sights competition received over 700 votes in the past week.
Winners of the competition are the following:
The More, the Merrier Award: The Koeberlein Family at 621 E. North Ave.
The Children’s Choice Award: The Turner Family at 2600 Willenborg Street
The Hallmark House Award: The Weber Family at 1305 Cliffview Drive
The Spirit of Effingham Business Award: SDS Technology – donating the $250 prize to Effingham County FISH, which they will match with their own donation.
Each winner will receive $250 and a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 4, 2021, designating them as the winner of their category in the competition.
The bureau thanks everyone who participated in the lighting competition this year.
