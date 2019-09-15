Following is a list of people who attended the Hoene family reunion Sept. 8.
Don and Marilyn Pulsford, Larry and Barb Waldhoff, Louis and Darlene Esker, Bob and Ruth Einhorn, Terry and Alice Gephart, Mark and Gloria Wildbur, Steve and Shanta Will, all of Effingham; Gerry and Nancy Hoene, Bernie and Mary Waldhoff, Ken Will and Rosie Kremer, Jim Waldhoff, Bruce and Karen Weber, Alice Waldhoff, Luella Waldhoff, Mardell Tebbe, Stacie Wortman, all of Teutopolis; Gene and Ruth Brummer, of Dieterich; Cindy Bierman, of Raymond; Don and Anna Mae Bushur, of Sigel; Dave and Barb Esker, of Swansea; and Ron and Carol West, of Watson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.