Following is a list of people who attended the reunion of the descendants of Frank and Catherine Hoene of Lillyville.
Attending from Effingham were Don and Marilyn Pulsford, Amy Barnes, Frank Hoene, Stacie Wortman, Terry and Alice Gephart, Larry and Barb Waldhoff, Bob and Ruth Einhorn.
Attending from Teutopolis were Karen Weber, Dave and Joyce Burrell, Rose Kremer, Mandell Tebbe, Judy Overbeck, Luella Waldhoff, Bernie and Mary Waldhoff.
Also attending were Gene and Ruth Brummer of Dieterich, Dave Bushur and Anna Mae Bushur of Sigel and Dave and Barb Esker of Swansea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.