The 20th anniversary of the Historic National Road Yard Sale Festival will begin May 31 and run until June 4, spanning from Baltimore, Maryland, to St. Louis.
The 824-mile sale celebrates the historic byway, giving communities the opportunity to host festivals and other community events. Individuals and vendors are expected to set up with an assortment of roadside treasures including antiques and furniture, housewares, collectables, and in a few locations, be able to purchase Amish treats along the route.
The National Road, in many places known as U.S. Route 40, was built between 1811 and 1834 to reach the western settlements, and was also the first federally funded road in U.S. history. U.S. 40 runs parallel to Interstate 70, passing through Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Donna Tauber, Past President of the Indiana National Road Association, said the goal of the sale is to have each community participate, and make the event one long festival along the route. This is a way for each community to showcase what makes them unique in the old pike towns. Past sales have drawn thousands of people.
"It is a great way for local residents to make extra money, as well as help local attractions and other businesses," said Tauber.
Communities should be planning their own events. Individual sales vary during the time span of the sale, with a few even beginning a few days early. Many community events take place on Friday and Saturday.
Local towns that will be participating are Altamont with citywide garage sales and Visit Effingham is working on ideas as the National Road goes right through the city. Participation from more towns is being sought, including Teutopolis, Montrose, Jewett, Greenup, St. Elmo and Brownstown.
For information on Illinois events, contact Yvonne Flanigan at yflanigan301@gmail.com or call or text 815-954-0450.
For more information about National Road Yard Sale Festival contact coordinators Donna Tauber 765-987-7565 or Kim Couch 765-969-7593 or visit the official Facebook page “Historic National Road Yard Sale - US 40 Sales.”
