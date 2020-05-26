The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Lake Shelbyville has reported high water conditions at the lake.
The pool elevation has risen to 11.44 feet above normal summer pool (599.7 feet referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD). The level as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, was 611.14 feet NVGD and the discharge rate was 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). Lake Shelbyville is expected to crest on Wednesday, May 27, at 612.0 feet NGVD. This is based on the current discharge rate with no additional precipitation.
The rising pool has impacted some sites around the lake. Boat launch facilities remain open in all major recreation areas with the exception of Whitley Creek. Secondary boat ramps are closed at Bruce, Coal Shaft Bridge, Johnson’s Bluff and Woodard Road.
The Chief Illini Trail, Coon Creek Nature Trail, and Okaw Bluff Trail are all closed. Camp Camfield and General Dacey trails are open for use with the exception of the Dam West General Dacey Trailhead access.
All USACE-managed beaches at Lake Shelbyville will remain closed until further notice.
During this high water period, boaters should use extra caution on the lake and be aware of lower bridge clearances, floating debris and submerged hazards. As the water at Lake Shelbyville continues to remain above normal levels, visitors should be aware that some areas will be temporarily impacted. If an area is posted closed, do not enter the area. Do not put yourself and others at risk.
For current information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951. Revised news releases will be issued as lake conditions change.
