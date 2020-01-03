Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center (EASC) is pleased to announce it has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award recipient by Press Ganey for achieving and sustaining the top 5 percent in patient experience.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience. The award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in healthcare. Presented annually, it honors healthcare organizations that consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.
Jeany Dunaway, RN, CASC, administrator at the Effingham ASC, explained that the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.
“We are beyond thrilled to be awarded this recognition for the second year in a row,” Dunaway said. “The physicians and staff at EASC go above and beyond to give our patients an exceptional experience during their time here.”
She added, “In healthcare, we understand that each patient has a choice and we are grateful that they have chosen us to provide for their needs. We are a family treating each patient as a member of our family, with dignity, respect and excellent care. To be named in the top 5 percent of healthcare providers in patient care is a position of which we are extremely proud.”
Press Ganey pioneered the healthcare performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enables enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.
Patient experience data is anonymously solicited by Press Ganey from patients that are surveyed following their surgery or procedure at EASC. The staff stresses to each patient the importance of their input on these surveys to provide data that is used to improve processes in regard to all aspects of patient care and safety.
“Congratulations to Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center for receiving the Guardian of Excellence Award,” Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman of Press Ganey, said. “This honor reflects its unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality, and experience of care. The staff members hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”
The Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center is located at 904 West Temple, Effingham. It is a fully licensed, certified, and accredited outpatient surgery center.
