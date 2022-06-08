Higgs named City of Effingham Employee of the Year

Charity Higgs, telecommunicator for the Effingham Police Department, was named the City of Effingham Employee of the Year as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program. Three other employees were nominated for the award: Pat Brown, Lt. Tom Web and Alyssa Robinson.
The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee who earned Employee of the Quarter for demonstrating either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed, but are worthy of recognition.
Higgs was nominated for her hard work and dedication to the job. While the department had a shortage of staff available, Higgs stepped up and volunteered to work consecutive shifts during that entire time. She went above and beyond to ensure our 911 services were always available to the community. Higgs always has a positive attitude and is willing to help her fellow co-workers whenever she can. Higgs is truly dedicated to her job to serve and assist the citizens of Effingham.
The city appreciates the public's continued participation in its Employee Recognition Program. If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, call city hall at 217-342-5300 or email jkemper@effinghamil.com.
